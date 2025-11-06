Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $80,000 Position in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 192.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth $2,969,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $183,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.34 and a beta of 6.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $23.63.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CORZ shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

