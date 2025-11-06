Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 171.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVMD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares set a $80.00 target price on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.47.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $1,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 284,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,787,641.38. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lin Wei sold 2,160 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $98,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,692.98. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,208. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.