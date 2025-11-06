Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,902 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,902 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hub Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

