Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,936 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,936 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 92.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,480,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,681,000 after buying an additional 908,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 226.31%. The business had revenue of $991.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.