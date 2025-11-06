Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

