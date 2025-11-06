Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.6% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 445,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $70,346,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,182,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $186,793,000 after purchasing an additional 125,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,551,577 shares of company stock valued at $637,612,687. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

NVIDIA stock opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.72. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

