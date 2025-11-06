NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 820,329 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $87,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

NVDA stock opened at $195.21 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,551,577 shares of company stock worth $637,612,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

