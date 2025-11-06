NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,551,577 shares of company stock valued at $637,612,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

