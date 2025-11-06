NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Boosted by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 206,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 110,619 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 465,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,514 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,551,577 shares of company stock worth $637,612,687 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.72. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

