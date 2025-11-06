NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,182,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 125,965 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $186,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8%

NVIDIA stock opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,551,577 shares of company stock valued at $637,612,687 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.