NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.5% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,551,577 shares of company stock valued at $637,612,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

NVDA stock opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

