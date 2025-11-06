NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,551,577 shares of company stock worth $637,612,687. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA stock opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

