NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Boosted by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $1,163,288,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,551,577 shares of company stock valued at $637,612,687. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.