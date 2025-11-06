OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 37.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,713,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,284 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,326.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,788,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,822,000 after buying an additional 2,673,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after buying an additional 1,230,931 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth about $17,587,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth about $13,348,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSW opened at $22.24 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $23.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.29.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $258.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. OneSpaWorld’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from OneSpaWorld’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $675,529.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 332,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,010.55. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 11,057 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $249,777.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,432.40. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 235,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,595 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSW. Wall Street Zen lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

