Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $333.09 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,108,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $333,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Arete upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $195.21 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,551,577 shares of company stock worth $637,612,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.