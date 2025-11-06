Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 658.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2,676.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,805 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $95.45 on Thursday. Performance Food Group Company has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

In other news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $525,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,007,110.85. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $132,840.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,318.64. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,921 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

