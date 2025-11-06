Piper Sandler Lowers Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $32.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.36% from the stock’s previous close.

VERX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Vertex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Vertex Trading Up 0.9%

VERX opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $60.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.62 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 31.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vertex by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

