Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,551,577 shares of company stock valued at $637,612,687. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $195.21 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.72. The company has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

