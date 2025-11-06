Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,317 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance raised their price target on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $638,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 491,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,422,828.08. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $250.20 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.85 and a 200 day moving average of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

