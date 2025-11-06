Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 1,887 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $311.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

