Regency Centers Corporation $REG Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Regency Centers by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 139.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

