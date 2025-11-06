Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $195.21 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.72.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,551,577 shares of company stock worth $637,612,687. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

