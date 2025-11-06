Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $125.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE INSP opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $216.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $112.23.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $1,027,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,129.13. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 81.4% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,354,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 214.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,112,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,267,000 after purchasing an additional 759,090 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 59.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 693,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,957,000 after purchasing an additional 259,716 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 192.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 380,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,351,000 after purchasing an additional 250,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $31,066,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

