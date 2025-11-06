Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $198.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $189.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $135.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.19. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,062,438.40. This trade represents a 18.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $5,241,237.84. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 407,271 shares of company stock worth $50,640,415 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 20,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

