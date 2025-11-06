SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 61,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.2%

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $124.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $160.74. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

