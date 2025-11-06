Solstein Capital LLC Buys 269 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,280,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,304,000 after buying an additional 202,787 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 224,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,204,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of JPM opened at $311.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $857.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

