Spire Wealth Management Acquires 241 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 12,050.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.03.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $260.58 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.25 and a 1-year high of $316.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.12%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

