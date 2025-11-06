Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 58.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,627,000 after buying an additional 1,766,518 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $127,152,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $105,349,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $79,881,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,159,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,220,259,000 after buying an additional 592,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $96.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $130.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

