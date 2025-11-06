Spire Wealth Management Has $77,000 Stake in QuantumScape Corporation $QS

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 2,086.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 660.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 333.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS opened at $17.06 on Thursday. QuantumScape Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 4.83. The company has a current ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of ($36.67) million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 980,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $15,193,800.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 176,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $1,331,457.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,445,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,045.20. The trade was a 10.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,844,134 shares of company stock valued at $41,397,924 in the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.66.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

