Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,790 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,082,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,801 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10,038.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,109,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,284 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $4,164,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $4,017,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 304,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 198,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $41.92.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). The business had revenue of $289.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.03 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.68.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

