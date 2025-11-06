Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Flagstar Bank, National Association $FLG

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $871,500,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLG. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flagstar Bank, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NYSE FLG opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Flagstar Bank, National Association’s payout ratio is -4.12%.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

