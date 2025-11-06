Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,020 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,431,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,282,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 917,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 674,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $118.49 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.12.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $579.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.