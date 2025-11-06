Spire Wealth Management Sells 143 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total transaction of $787,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,034,299.71. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,249.60. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,243 shares of company stock worth $6,018,650. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $720.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $735.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.26. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

