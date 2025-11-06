Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,349 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 80.1% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 4.9%

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

