Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,844 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $271,196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,670,000 after purchasing an additional 475,342 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,206,046,000 after acquiring an additional 143,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Public Storage by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,774,000 after buying an additional 138,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $278.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $355.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.73.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

