Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,012 Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $187.89 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $225.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.77 and a 200 day moving average of $179.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

