Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,027 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.67%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

