Spire Wealth Management Takes $80,000 Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research set a $80.00 target price on shares of Block and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Block from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,871,680. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 9,966 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $729,511.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 298,431 shares in the company, valued at $21,845,149.20. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,441 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,327. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

NYSE XYZ opened at $73.65 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

