Stifel Nicolaus Increases Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $80.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.1%

EXAS stock opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,720. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,805,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,128,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,453,000 after buying an additional 1,707,287 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,145,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after buying an additional 1,404,086 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 643.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,390,000 after buying an additional 1,113,459 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $45,334,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

