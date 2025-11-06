Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,992 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $311.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $857.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

