Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,357 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 124.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 135.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and thirteen have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,630,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,435,447.76. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

