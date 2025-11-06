Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 9,910 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 253,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,290.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,027,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research set a $30.00 price target on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of HIW opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $201.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.74 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 15.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 170.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $138,030.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,396.90. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.