Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.31 Million Stake in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 112.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 184.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 177.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $227,335.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067.57. This trade represents a 91.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $627,730.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 86,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,664 shares of company stock worth $909,819. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MWA. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.