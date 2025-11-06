Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 82 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth Bate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.20, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,380.40. This represents a 79.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 129,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.24, for a total value of $47,824,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 187,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,295,599.36. The trade was a 40.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 165,683 shares of company stock valued at $61,921,142 and have sold 248,642 shares valued at $91,388,103. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDGL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.42.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $475.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of -1.02. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $496.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.41.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $287.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.33 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

