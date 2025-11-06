Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,702 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 156,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,290,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 29,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,934.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 332,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,372.72. This trade represents a 9.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 228,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $7,686,909.99. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,270,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,294,784.42. The trade was a 1.75% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,067,774 shares of company stock worth $94,106,585 and have sold 86,231 shares worth $2,709,742. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of REZI opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.22.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

