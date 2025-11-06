Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,339 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 381,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 60,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 58,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

AMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

AMR stock opened at $173.99 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.41 and a 12 month high of $255.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.96 and its 200 day moving average is $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $2.00. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $550.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $335,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,162. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $154.68 per share, with a total value of $8,198,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 734,537 shares in the company, valued at $113,618,183.16. This represents a 7.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

