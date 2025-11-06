Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,742,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,802,000 after acquiring an additional 116,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,667,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,222,000 after acquiring an additional 351,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,527,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 221.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,947,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,733 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,703,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,432,000 after acquiring an additional 316,988 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of COLB opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.60. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $348.47 million during the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

