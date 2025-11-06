The Goldman Sachs Group Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target to $10.70

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.40 to $10.70 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on GTM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ GTM opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $77,154.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 28,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,984.31. This represents a 18.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James M. Roth sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $33,734.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 44,168 shares in the company, valued at $453,163.68. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,142 shares of company stock worth $124,289 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.