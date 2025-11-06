TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 335 price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 326 to GBX 374 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 348.67.
TP ICAP Group Stock Down 4.2%
TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TP ICAP Group will post 31.0273973 EPS for the current year.
TP ICAP Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About TP ICAP Group
