TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 335 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 326 to GBX 374 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 348.67.

TP ICAP Group Stock Down 4.2%

TCAP stock opened at GBX 251 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 217 and a 52-week high of GBX 315. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 273.21.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TP ICAP Group will post 31.0273973 EPS for the current year.

TP ICAP Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TP ICAP Group

