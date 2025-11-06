VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF $GLIN Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 3,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at $351,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Washington Growth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 86,062.8% in the second quarter. Washington Growth Strategies LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 37,007 shares during the period. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:GLIN opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.63. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

About VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.